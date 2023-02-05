El Pasoans have until Saturday to recycle their Christmas trees

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans have a few days left to recycle their Christmas trees. The deadline to drop-off the holiday items is Saturday, February 11th, according to Environmental Services.

Drop-off times are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

Trees can be dropped off at Environmental Services Department’s Citizen Collection Stations

The locations to drop off trees include: 1034 Pendale Rd, 121 Atlantic Rd, 4501 Hondo Pass Dr, 2492 Harrison Ave and 3510 Confederate Dr.

According to a press release from Environmental Services, "holiday trees taken to the drop-off sites must be free of ornaments and other decorative items to include string lights, frost, and glitter."

Cardboard gift boxes, holiday cards and wrapping paper can also be recycled if they're free of plastic or glitter.