Flyers advertising reported water scam circulating through El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An ABC-7 viewer says they received a flyer advertising help fixing hard water. The viewer says they believe the flyer is advertising a scam.

The viewer says the flyers were left at people's homes in the Crestmont Hills neighborhood in west El Paso.

ABC-7 is reaching out to El Paso Water and other official entities to learn more about how people can avoid falling victim to these scams.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.