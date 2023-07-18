El Paso Sheriff’s office needs help finding missing man

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) needs the public's help finding 27-year-old Adrian Orozco.

Orozco was last seen July 17 at approximately 10:30 p.m. in San Elizario wearing unknown clothing and black shoes.

Officials warn that Orozco is in need of medical assistance and ask that anyone with information about his whereabouts or anyone who spots him to call CIT at (915)-832-4408 or dial 911.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office officials have not released any other details about this disappearance.

ABC-7 is working to learn additional information about Orozco's appearance, including his movements in the hours before he was reported missing and his medical condition. Check back for updates.