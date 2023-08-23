Clean-up begins on large pile of clothes mysteriously dumped in Vinton

VINTON, Texas (KVIA) -- Clean-up began Wednesday morning on a pile of clothes dumped behind a vacant business in Vinton, Texas.

Residents in the area became curious when a mysterious pile of clothes seemed to have appeared out of nowhere. Images of the pile have circulated around social media in recent days.

The pile of clothes is on private property.

According to workers on site cleaning up today, people have been breaking into the property to take clothes as well as breaking into the vacant business the pile is on.

A worker who asked not to be identified told ABC-7 this isn’t the first time they’ve found things dumped on their property but it is the first that has gotten this much attention from curious passersbys.

Clean-up is expected to last two days.