El Paso Jewish Federation to hold gathering in solidarity of Israel amid Hamas attacks

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Jewish Federation of El Paso and Las Cruces, Anti-Defamation League, Temple Mount Sinai and Congregation B’nai Zion will unite for a community gathering in solidarity with Israel Monday evening.

It begins at 6:30 PM at Temple Mount Sinai, located at 4408 N Stanton St.

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and other elected officials are set to attend.

This comes after the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas during the simultaneous holidays Shmini Atzeret, Simchat Torah, and Shabbat.

On Sunday, Israel formally declared war in response to the attack, which has so far killed more than 700 people in Israel. At least 2,506 people have been injured, the Israeli Health Ministry said.

“This unprecedented attack on a sovereign nation and innocent people should be strongly condemned on the International arena and by Israel’s allies. The United States and the State of Texas should stand with the Israeli people during this dangerous and uncertain time,” said the federation in a statement.

Pro-Palestinian organizers, meanwhile, have voiced their own opinion on the conflict. In New York City, Palestinian supporters held a rally, which led to a skirmish with opposing demonstrators.

“We want to show the world that when Palestine rises up in resistance, the diaspora rises with it,” Munir Atalla, of the Palestinian Youth Movement, said to the Associated Press before a scuffle in New York City.