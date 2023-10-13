Skip to Content
El Paso

Scattered High Clouds for Saturday’s Annular Solar Eclipse

October 13, 2023 10:27 PM
Published 6:44 PM

El Paso, TX ( KVIA) -- This Saturday, the Borderland will be right in the path of the annular solar eclipse! The high cirrus clouds won't block your view. This form of eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and earth, creating a " Ring of Fire Effect."

This will be quite the treat for sky-gazers because El Paso and Las Cruces will experience an 85 percent solar eclipse. The moon will cover the sun but won't reach 100 percent totality. The outer edge will shine; that's why it's called the Ring of Fire. The partial eclipse begins at 9:15 a.m., reaches maximum view at 10:40 a.m., and ends around 12:13 p.m. During the partial solar eclipse, the temperatures may drop by ten or more degrees.

Please wear protective eyeglasses; regular sunglasses won't cut it. According to NASA, you should use eclipse glasses labeled ISO-12312-2. NASA says these types of protective eyewear are darker than regular sunglasses.

Stay with ABC-7 for the latest on the event; download the ABC-7 News and the ABC-7 Weather and Traffic app.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

