Texas governor appoints El Pasoan to Engineer and Land Surveyor Board

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoan Roberto Moreno will serve on the Texas Board of Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors through September 2029. Governor Greg Abbott appointed Moreno Monday.

"The Board licenses qualified engineers and land surveyors and regulates the practice of professional engineering and professional land surveying," a spokesperson from the governor's office explained in a news release sent out Monday.

Moreno formerly served as president and is currently senior advisor at Moreno Cardenas, Inc. He also formerly served as president of the American Council of Engineering Companies of Texas and the Texas Society of Professional Engineers, according to the governor's office.

Moreno holds a professional engineering license and is a member of the El Paso Chamber of Commerce, the American Public Works Association, and the American Society of Civil Engineers. He previously held an El Paso Historic Commission membership. Moreno graduated from UTEP with a Master of Science in Engineering and studied Civil Engineering at the university on the undergraduate level.