Driver facing intoxication manslaughter charge after car slams into semi

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Chaparral man is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge after police say he caused the death of his passenger when he drove into the back of semi-truck parked on I-10.

In the early morning hours of December 16, 2023, a separate crash along I-10 East near mile marker 18 caused emergency crews to shut down the highway. Police say the semi-truck parked on the right emergency lane of I-10 East near mile marker 16.

31-year-old Martin Medina was driving along I-10 when he veered right an slammed into the back corner of the parked semi. The impact caused the roof and right side of Medina's car to detach, traffic investigators explain. Both Medina and his passenger, 31-year-old Alexander Ortiz, were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Medina was okay, but Ortiz died in the crash.

Police officers at the scene believed Medina was drunk at the time of the crash. They charged him with intoxication manslaughter and booked him into jail on a $100,000 bond and a $10,000 personal reconnaissance bond.

Police say this was the 77th traffic fatality of the year compared to 71 this time last year.