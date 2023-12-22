Skip to Content
El Paso

Initial contract awarded to build new 500,000-sq-ft VA center near WBAMC

By
Published 4:17 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Years after announcing that a new VA health care center would be built, the Department of Veterans Affairs has released some details.

The Clark Construction Group was awarded the $620 million contract to build the new VA center on a 36-acre site just meters away from the Army’s crown jewel of medical facilities: the new 1.1-million-square-foot William Beaumont Army Medical Center.

The new 492,995 gross square foot VA center will provide energy-efficient healthcare through enhanced outpatient services like primary care, mental health, specialty care, ambulatory surgery and ancillary services.

“The center will service and improve access to world-class health care for more than 54,000 Veterans in the El Paso area,” said Michael D. Brennan, Executive Director of the VA’s Office of Construction and Facilities Management.

Initial work will include: a new central energy plant, access roads, surface parking and storm water management.

Tony Gutierrez

