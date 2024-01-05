New El Paso ordinance requiring gender-neutral bathrooms now in effect

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new El Paso ordinance requiring public establishments with single-stall bathrooms to transform them into gender-neutral bathrooms is now in effect. City Council approved the measure last year.

The initiative is being kick-started with a $500 grant from the Galileo Church, based in Fort Worth, Texas, for the purchase of signage for establishments.

"I want to express our deep pride in standing with El Paso in its inclusive endeavors, highlighting the church's commitment to justice for trans individuals," said Reverend Katie Hays of Galileo Church.

‌City Representative Cassandra Hernandez celebrated the new ordinance.

"This awareness campaign symbolizes our solidarity with trans residents of El Paso, especially amidst state-level challenges to their existence. Our efforts go beyond merely changing bathroom signs; they represent a broader struggle for equality and dignity. I extend my gratitude to Galileo Church for their steadfast dedication to supporting the trans community throughout Texas," said Hernandez.