El Paso

El Paso county Sheriffs searching for missing teenage boy

By
today at 7:33 AM
Published 7:19 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso teenager has been reported missing and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance in locating him.

Joaquin Velarde was last seen at his house Sunday afternoon around 2:38 PM.

Velarde was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, camouflaged gray/white jeans and white tennis shoes.

Velarde's mother, who reported him missing, has expressed concern for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information regarding Joaquin Velarde, or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 915-832-4407 or 911.

Isabel Garcia

