Services held Wednesday for 17-year-old girl killed by alleged drunk driver

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Anahi Karla Leanos, the17-year-old girl whose life El Paso Police say was taken by an alleged drunk driver, is being laid to rest Wednesday. Her family invites the community to join them and remember their daughter.

Leanos' funeral services are set to be held at Sunset Funeral Homes in Northeast El Paso. Its taking place from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Leanos lost her life on Jan. 5, just one day before her 18th birthday. Family said she was a very happy person, outgoing, and loving to all. She was a senior at Parkland High School who played softball and aspired to be a lawyer.

Through a GoFundMe account, the family is raising money to help cover Leanos' funeral expenses.

