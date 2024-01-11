A blowing dust advisory was issued for the Borderland Thursday. Here’s what you need to know.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7's StormTRACK Weather team is forecasting winds with peak gusts hitting at 65 miles per hour. A blowing dust advisory is in place for Thursday. Visibility will be lowered, especially for drivers on the roads, so be sure to use caution while driving today.

Those gusts may also affect visibility, with dust and sand being blown around.

The National Weather Service has safety instructions for anyone who finds themselves stuck in a dust storm or heavy winds.

Those instructions include taking shelter inside a sturdy building or moving to an interior room or your basement. If you are driving when those heavy winds hit, be sure to slow down, keep a safe distance from other cars, especially larger vehicles and semi-trucks.

ABC-7 has been warning you by issuing an ABC-7 first alert, be sure to download the KVIA Weather and Traffic app for the latest alerts. The best way to prepare for the extreme weather today is to download the app. That will ensure that fast, reliable updates are sent directly to your phone, keeping you and your family safe.

Also be sure to watch ABC-7 newscasts. Chief Meteorologist Doppler Dave Speelman will have important weather updates on ABC-7 at 4, 5, 6, and 10.