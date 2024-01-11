Skip to Content
El Paso

A blowing dust advisory was issued for the Borderland Thursday. Here’s what you need to know.

today at 10:18 AM
Published 10:31 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7's StormTRACK Weather team is forecasting winds with peak gusts hitting at 65 miles per hour. A blowing dust advisory is in place for Thursday. Visibility will be lowered, especially for drivers on the roads, so be sure to use caution while driving today.

Those gusts may also affect visibility, with dust and sand being blown around.

The National Weather Service has safety instructions for anyone who finds themselves stuck in a dust storm or heavy winds.

Those instructions include taking shelter inside a sturdy building or moving to an interior room or your basement. If you are driving when those heavy winds hit, be sure to slow down, keep a safe distance from other cars, especially larger vehicles and semi-trucks.

Sam Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7's weekend evening news programs

