El Paso

El Paso DA opens separate case for Walmart shooter to streamline trial

Published 4:28 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has learned the charges against Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius have been separated by the district attorney.

A 2020 indictment had a charge of capital murder of multiple persons and 22 charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

To expedite jury selection, DA Bill Hicks says he dropped the 2020 aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges and re-indicted the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges in December 2023.

The case is scheduled for a status hearing on Thursday, January 18 in the 409th District Court.

ABC-7 will bring you the latest on this developing story on air and online as we learn new information.

Larry Monarrez

Larry Monarrez is ABC-7’s assistant news director.

