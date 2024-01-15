Borderland passengers see flight delays and cancellations amid severe weather across the country

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — The El Paso International Airport sees several flight cancellations and delays Monday morning after severe weather pummels parts of the country.

According to FlightAware, there have been over 4,500 delays within, into or out of the U.S. today. Along with over 2,000 cancellations.

There is a winter storm warning in effect for portions of northeast Texas, according to the National Weather Service. That's where most El Paso passengers tell ABC-7, they are seeing their delays.