Amigo Airsho to Return to Biggs Army Airfield in 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, it was announced that the Amigo Airsho will return to El Paso, to the Biggs Army Airfield, on October 12th and 13th of 2024. Hundreds of invited guests -- including business and civic leaders, elected officials, representatives from Fort Bliss, and aviation enthusiasts – gathered in an airplane hangar at Million Air El Paso, where the exciting news was revealed. It has been twelve years since the Amigo Airsho graced the skies over Fort Bliss.

A video presentation and remarks from Airsho supporters and officials was followed by a reception featuring the work of the Culinary Institute by Southwest University. “We are so very thrilled to bring the Amigo Airsho back to the region. It has been a work in progress, and very much behind the scenes, but today is a great stepping off point in making it official,” said Teresa Rockwell, CEO of the Amigo Airsho. “We are most thankful for Mr. Paul Foster and Franklin Mountain Investments, and to the Million Air FBO for hosting this launch event. The energy in the hangar today was infectious, and we are thrilled to get this news off the ground as we prepare for October.”

“Following a 12-year hiatus due to Fort Bliss mission-related requirements, the Amigo Airsho is back,” said Fort Bliss Garrison Commander Col. Brendan Gallagher. “As was the case for past Airshos, Fort Bliss looks forward to co-hosting the event and welcoming the many visitors who stop by to, not only meet members of our local Army units and the equipment they use, but also that of our sister services. Attendees can expect to enjoy flight demonstrations, static displays, food vendors, music, and interacting with our young men and women in uniform.”

The 2024 Amigo Airsho will bring the Canadian Forces Snowbirds to the skies above Fort Bliss. Created in 1971, the “Snowbirds”, a signature nine jet precision formation is made possible thanks to a highly skilled and dedicated team of pilots, technicians, mobile support equipment operators, resource management, support clerks, engineers, a logistics officer and a public affairs officer. The team will make their final and 19th performance of the 2024 schedule in El Paso. Throughout the airshow season, they will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Captain Caitie Clapp, an Inner Right Wing Pilot with the Canadian Forces Snowbirds sent a message to those in attendance at today’s event. “We’re in the midst of our winter training season up at Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada. It’s been a very cold -50 (degrees) for the past couple of weeks now, so we are really looking forward to coming down to the Amigo Airsho in El Paso in October,” said Clapp who flies the Snowbird 2 jet. “The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are honoured to be taking part in the Amigo Airsho 2024. The Snowbirds have a history of performing at the airshow and we are truly happy to take part in its resurgence.

"We can’t wait to meet with all our American fans and to celebrate the Centennial of the Royal Canadian Air Force with you,” added Snowbird 1, Team Lead, Major Brent Handy. “Getting the Snowbirds to commit to our bigger, bolder, and better 2024 Amigo Airsho is tremendous. Those of us who have been volunteering with the organization for decades can’t wait to get back to work this year,” said Alan Russell, Chairman of the 2024 Amigo Airsho. “It takes the hard work of our board and countless volunteers to bring an airshow to life.” The 2024 Amigo Airsho invites anyone interested in sponsorship, joining the organization as a volunteer, or receiving general news about the event to visit amigoairsho.com.

‌