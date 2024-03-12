St. Pius X Catholic School is awarded first place at the Catholic Schools academic jr. high decathlon

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—As if we didn't already know, St. Pius Catholic School has some fantastic students. But now they have the award to back it up. They were awarded first place at the Catholic school's academic junior high decathlon.

Ten students from the school competed in individual tests in English, fine arts, literature, math, religion, science, and social studies.

One of the 8th graders, Adam Mora, says it was their first time competing, and they are excited. He explained "Great team, they are all very dedicated to their subjects and to this, everybody did their job. "He says teamwork played a part in their success.

SPX School was one of five teams competing for a chance to represent the El Paso Diocese at the National Catholic Academic Decathlon, which will take place on March 15, 2024.