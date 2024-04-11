El Paso District Attorney addresses three cases ending in a capital murder conviction

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Three recent cases in El Paso County have ended with the defendant being found guilty of capital murder.

On Monday, ABC-7 reported Eduardo Garza Santillana was found guilty of murdering his employer.

Last Thursday, Alexus Dominguez was convicted in the murder of a man found wrapped in a rug on the Franklin Mountains.

Finally, Marvin Lake was found guilty of killing a one-year old boy.

El Paso County District Attorney Bill Hicks addressing the public following the three convictions, and stated what this means for the community as a whole.

"While that does help ensure our communities are a safer place, it does not compensate the victims for the pain and the suffering that they have gone through," said Hicks.