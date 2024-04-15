Safety concerns grow for riders at the ‘Big El Paso Fair’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Concerns are growing for some El Pasoans who visited the Big El Paso Fair this weekend after rides reportedly started breaking down.

The fair, which opened this past weekend, has been circulating on social media after several rides were seen experiencing mechanical issues.

El Paso resident Jesus Renteria told ABC-7 he bought tickets, but after seeing the rides malfunction on social media, he's been hesitant to attend.

Other fairgoers also told ABC-7 they are sticking to the smaller rides for kids, because they are afraid to get on the bigger ones.

ABC-7 is set to speak with organizers of the fair. We will update this story as we learn more information.