El Paso

HOME reschedules considered zone change meeting in West El Paso to present housing concept to the community

KVIA
Published 5:48 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Housing Authority of the City of El Paso (HOME) has rescheduled its meeting regarding a considered zone change after asking the city for more time to present their housing concept to the community, according to HOME officials.

This comes after neighbors near the area of Mesa Hills Drive and Bluff Trail Lane gathered on Sunday, April 14, to discuss and show their concern to the City Plan Commission considering a zone change on the property owned by HOME.

Tony Gutierrez

