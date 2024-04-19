U.S. Border Patrol releases statement reminding the community of marijuana use laws ahead of 4/20

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sector U.S. Border Patrol released the following statement regarding medical and/or recreational Marijuana use:

“El Paso Sector U.S. Border Patrol would like to remind the public that, although medical and recreational marijuana may be legal in some U.S. States and Canada, the sale, possession, production and distribution of marijuana or the facilitation of the aforementioned remain illegal under U.S. federal law, given the classification of marijuana as a Schedule I controlled substance. Consequently, individuals violating the Controlled Substances Act encountered while crossing the border, arriving at a U.S. port of entry, or at a Border Patrol checkpoint may be deemed inadmissible and/or subject to, seizure, fines, and/or arrest.”

For more information on the laws and regulations visit https://www.cbp.gov.