Vigil held for El Paso man killed in Wisconsin water tank

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso family honored the life of 30-year-old Carlos Medina with a vigil Saturday night.

The family released balloons into the sky to remember their son, brother, and friend.

Officials say Medina died after becoming trapped in a water tank in Wisconsin while he was in the process of cleaning the tank.

Loved ones gathering Saturday in Horizon, wearing shirts with his picture on it and showing their love together.

Those who knew and loved him told us what Medina meant to them, and the legacy he leaves behind.

"Carlos is not one in a million, but one in a lifetime," friend Oscar Salais told ABC-7. "It didn't matter what struggles he was going through, if you need just somebody to talk to. You were here. You are. Even. Even though he was going through his depressions and whatever might he have been going through, he would still hear you out."

