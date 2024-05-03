El Paso International Airport announces partnertship with Turo to expand transportation options

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso International Airport is hosting an event Friday, May 3rd at 9:30 a.m. at their airport premium reserved Lot. They say they will highlight the new car-sharing service at the airport that will offer more transportation options for travelers. El Paso International Airport says the partnership with Turo will provide a peer-to-peer car sharing platform and will support tourism in El Paso that will create a new revenue stream for the airport.

