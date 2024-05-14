Skip to Content
El Paso

McDonald’s El Paso awards $100,000 in scholarships to local students

McDonald's El Paso Scholarships
By
Updated
today at 12:09 PM
Published 11:58 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- McDonald's El Paso Scholarships Program will award $100,000 in scholarships to El Paso students.

McDonald's owner/operator in El Paso, Mr. Richard Castro, continues to support education in the community.

This year, Mr. Castro introduced the McDonald's El Paso Scholarships is an initiative and source of academic opportunity for El Paso students. In efforts to achieve a greater impact on the higher education of El Paso students, McDonald's El Paso continues partnering with The University of Texas at El Paso and El Paso Community College.

In 2024, McDonald's El Paso will be awarding $50,000 in scholarships to qualifying El Paso students who wish to attend UTEP or EPCC during the 2024-2025 academic school year.

These two institutions have supported this initiative by matching the scholarship amount for a grand total of $100,000 in scholarships–attesting to their outstanding commitment to education and El Paso's community.

"The initiative's sole purpose is to provide financial support to local, dedicated students who don't have the financial means to realize their academic goals and seek an opportunity to better their lives through education," said Richard Castro, founder of the McDonald's El Paso Scholarships program.

"By partnering with UTEP and EPCC, we take this initiative to a whole new level, enabling the cause to cover the tuition of a student's first entire academic year," he added.

On May 14, 2024, a total of $100,000 has been awarded to 19 graduating high school seniors of El Paso and surrounding areas to begin their higher education journey in the Fall semester of 2024.

The 2024 McDonald's El Paso Scholarship recipients are:

  1. Fatima Flores, Montwood High School
  2. Dalilia Ibanez, Silva Health Magnet School
  3. Gerardo Lopez, Andress High School
  4. Jasmin Quintero, Burges High School
  5. Benjamin Ramirez, Harmony Science Academy
  6. Israel Robles, Bel Air High School
  7. Elise Rodriguez, Burges High School
  8. Bianca Sierra, Montwood High School
  9. Paola Barrera, Canutillo High School
  10. Camila Espinoza, El Paso High School
  11. Isabella Hernandez, Socorro High School
  12. Jorge Hernandez, Bowie High School
  13. Lezly Lumbreras, Bowie High School
  14. Itzel Mendoza, Montwod High School
  15. Kiara Moreno, Canutillo High School
  16. Emely Puentes, Austin High School
  17. Karla Reyes, Coronado High School
  18. Briana Rios, Valle Verde Early College High School
  19. Shelsea Wong, Bowie High School

In 2023 The McDonald's El Paso Scholarships awarded a total of 18 scholarships to El Paso students looking to attend UTEP or EPCC.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content