McDonald’s El Paso awards $100,000 in scholarships to local students

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- McDonald's El Paso Scholarships Program will award $100,000 in scholarships to El Paso students.

McDonald's owner/operator in El Paso, Mr. Richard Castro, continues to support education in the community.

This year, Mr. Castro introduced the McDonald's El Paso Scholarships is an initiative and source of academic opportunity for El Paso students. In efforts to achieve a greater impact on the higher education of El Paso students, McDonald's El Paso continues partnering with The University of Texas at El Paso and El Paso Community College.

In 2024, McDonald's El Paso will be awarding $50,000 in scholarships to qualifying El Paso students who wish to attend UTEP or EPCC during the 2024-2025 academic school year.

These two institutions have supported this initiative by matching the scholarship amount for a grand total of $100,000 in scholarships–attesting to their outstanding commitment to education and El Paso's community.

"The initiative's sole purpose is to provide financial support to local, dedicated students who don't have the financial means to realize their academic goals and seek an opportunity to better their lives through education," said Richard Castro, founder of the McDonald's El Paso Scholarships program.

"By partnering with UTEP and EPCC, we take this initiative to a whole new level, enabling the cause to cover the tuition of a student's first entire academic year," he added.

On May 14, 2024, a total of $100,000 has been awarded to 19 graduating high school seniors of El Paso and surrounding areas to begin their higher education journey in the Fall semester of 2024.

The 2024 McDonald's El Paso Scholarship recipients are:

Fatima Flores, Montwood High School Dalilia Ibanez, Silva Health Magnet School Gerardo Lopez, Andress High School Jasmin Quintero, Burges High School Benjamin Ramirez, Harmony Science Academy Israel Robles, Bel Air High School Elise Rodriguez, Burges High School Bianca Sierra, Montwood High School Paola Barrera, Canutillo High School Camila Espinoza, El Paso High School Isabella Hernandez, Socorro High School Jorge Hernandez, Bowie High School Lezly Lumbreras, Bowie High School Itzel Mendoza, Montwod High School Kiara Moreno, Canutillo High School Emely Puentes, Austin High School Karla Reyes, Coronado High School Briana Rios, Valle Verde Early College High School Shelsea Wong, Bowie High School

In 2023 The McDonald's El Paso Scholarships awarded a total of 18 scholarships to El Paso students looking to attend UTEP or EPCC.