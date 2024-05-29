EPCSO, Hospice of El Paso make dream come true for teen facing terminal illness

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Evan Molina was sworn in Wednesday by El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles to be honorary Sheriff of El Paso for the day.

Molina is a pediatric patient at Hospice of El Paso. He said he has always wanted to be a sheriff, and today the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and Hospice of El Paso made that wish come true.

Molina's mother, Dana Juarez, says her son was raised wanting to become a cop, but after seeing the sheriff's outfit and how they interact with the public, he fell in love with the role of sheriff.

Sonia Hernandez is the Director of the Butterfly Program at Hospice of El Paso, which cares for terminally ill children and their families. Hernandez has been working with Molina for the last five months, but she has known him since he was five years old.

Hernandez got emotional thinking about the time she has spent with Molina. She says because of his disease, they don't know what Molina's future looks like.

The Molina family thanks everyone who has made this day possible. Those who know Molina best say this is a day he will never forget.