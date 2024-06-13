El Paso man dies, woman injured by electrocution in a Jacuzzi in Puerto Peñasco Mexico, family asking for help in a Gofundme account
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A couple from El Paso was shocked in a jacuzzi in Mexico, with one man dying from electrocution, according to the Sonora attorney general.
It happened at the Sonora Sea Resort in Puerto Peñasco, Sonora which is also known as rocky point. The resort is about a mile drive from the Arizona border.
The family has set up a go fund me account which you can find here. The Gofundme identify the couple as Jorge and Lizzette.