UTEP receives $1 million from Google for new cybersecurity clinic

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP is getting $1 million form Google's Cybersecurity Clinics Fund to establish its own cybersecurity clinic.

"Cybersecurity clinics at higher education institutions provide free digital security services to under-resourced organizations, similar to how law or medical schools offer free community clinics," officials stated Monday. "The new UTEP Miners Cybersecurity Clinic will give UTEP students the opportunity to learn cybersecurity and AI skills in an effective, hands-on manner while simultaneously helping to protect vulnerable organizations and critical infrastructure, such as local small businesses, hospitals, schools, and energy grids, from cyber attacks."

UTEP hopes to make El Paso's cybersecurity landscape more robust through this clinic. This new funding will also give UTEP students a chance to get hands-on cybersecurity training. UTEP is also receiving volunteer mentorship from Google employees and special scholarships, according to Google officials.

“The generous support from Google will enable us to set up a cybersecurity clinic in El Paso, which will be a vital resource in connecting UTEP students with critical infrastructures and enhancing local cybersecurity capabilities,” said Associate Professor of Computer Science Monika Akbar. “This funding will enable us to train our students with the latest knowledge, tools, and techniques, ensuring our curriculum remains cutting-edge while closely reflecting the cybersecurity needs of critical infrastructures and small businesses."