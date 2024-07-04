Man walks up Transmountain carrying American flag in honor of Independence Day
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man was seen walking up the Transmountain trek with an American flag Wednesday.
His mission: to spread awareness about Independence Day.
Henry Lopez was spotted by many cars driving on Transmountain earlier Wednesday. He says he started from Artcraft Road.
Lopez is a veteran, serving in Iraq and Korea.
Lopez told ABC-7 about the response he received from Transmountain drivers during his trek.
"Just people, I guess, honking and waving. Also proud to be an American, too. I'm assuming."
Lopez tells ABC-7 he hopes to repeat the same walk again next year.