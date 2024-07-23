San Elizario ISD welcomes students back for first day of school year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- San Elizario Independent School District welcomed students back for their first day of the school year.

ABC-7 spoke with several students excited to start a new year in the district.

Today marks the start of the second year of 4-day school weeks for San Elizario ISD. Superintendent Dr. Jeanie Meza-Chavez told ABC-7 the new routine last year was a success. Meza-Chavez added the 4-day weeks allowed students and teacher to enjoy Mondays off, while saving money for the district. Those savings have translated into a 2% raise for teachers.

More changes are set to come to the district this year, as students can expect district libraries to be remodeled. A new e-sports lab is also set to be established in the district.