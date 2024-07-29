First phase of Wyler Aerial Tramway reconstruction begins

For the latest information on this project, tune in to ABC-7 this evening.

The delegation was led by Senator César J. Blanco, Representative Lina Ortega, Representative Joe Moody, Representative Claudia Ordaz and Representative Mary Gonzalez.

This includes improvements to the roadway, supportive infrastructure, shelters, hiking trails, an amphitheater, and additional parking.

The El Paso State Delegation secured $20 million for the project's initial phase.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Contract bidding is now open for the Wyler Aerial Tramway's revival.

