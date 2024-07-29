First phase of Wyler Aerial Tramway reconstruction begins
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Contract bidding is now open for the Wyler Aerial Tramway's revival.
The El Paso State Delegation secured $20 million for the project's initial phase.
This includes improvements to the roadway, supportive infrastructure, shelters, hiking trails, an amphitheater, and additional parking.
The delegation was led by Senator César J. Blanco, Representative Lina Ortega, Representative Joe Moody, Representative Claudia Ordaz and Representative Mary Gonzalez.
