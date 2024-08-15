Water from thin air: AguasEsperanza Project places solar panels that generate drinking water in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The County of El Paso, Project Bravo, and private partners are working to place solar panels that create drinking water from water vapor present in the air in parts of El Paso County.

Project Bravo's AguasEsperanza Project is being supported by donations from community businesses to place SOURCE® drinking water panels in the outskirts of the county.

El Paso County Commissioner Pct. 1 Carlos Leon visited a home with the panels already installed Wednesday, and says the program will be announcing more investment in the community.

He also tried the water from the panels himself.