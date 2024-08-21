Some classrooms at Purple Heart Elementary School without A/C

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Parents are calling for change after classrooms at Purple Heart Elementary School have gone without A/C.

Some parents said it has been an issue for weeks. One parent even told ABC-7 she brought her own fan to her child's classroom to ensure they stay cool.

"Yeah, it's been a problem. They've been coming home real hot, you know, like, not dehydrated, but, they have to bring water bottles, a lot, to school so that way they can, not overheat and stuff," said family member, Ezequel Montiel. "I feel like they're just going to get sick and, due to heat stroke and stuff."

Worried about their safety, some parents question why they weren't notified.

"I was not aware. I'm a little shocked," said parent, Edgar Venegas. "..We pay our taxes so they can have their, amenities all up to date, so that's not fair for us."

A Socorro School District Spokesperson released this statement:

"This time of year can be challenging to keep schools cool due to the extreme heat. High temperatures put a strain on equipment which unfortunately at times causes systems to malfunction.

Maintenance and repairs for air conditioning systems have been fully funded, however with schools, businesses and households facing similar challenges at the same time, it has taken longer to receive parts needed for repairs. For Purple Heart Elementary, some of the needed parts have recently been received and repairs are ongoing.

To support students and teachers while units are pending repair, our maintenance team works diligently to provide portable units to help cool and ventilate classrooms. Schools also work to provide alternative learning spaces for classes whose systems are pending repair."

ABC-7 reached out to EPISD, YISD, and Canutillo ISD to see if they are dealing with similar issues.

A Canutillo ISD Spokesperson responded with this statement:

"District-wide we currently have six classrooms without working air conditioning units along with one portable at Northwest Early College High School. The district currently operates with 95% HVAC refrigeration units and 5% evaporative coolers.

Short term, students are moved from impacted classrooms to other classrooms with functioning AC units and at Northwest Early College, portable refrigeration units are added. Long term, the recent voter approved bond program will provide new HVAC units to our campuses"

ABC-7 is waiting to hear back from the other area districts.