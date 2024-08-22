EPCC professor among artists considered for permenant collection at El Paso Museum of Art

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Museum of Art is set to hold its Member's Choice event, during which curators and members of the museum will be able to vote on art they want to add to the museum's permeant collection.

One regional artist considered for acquisition is El Paso Community College professor Zoe Spiliotis.

“I am deeply honored by the recognition I received as an artist from the El Paso Museum of Art, one of our most esteemed local institutions for experiencing art in the Borderland," Spiliotis said. "To be featured alongside two other artists whom I hold in high regard and respect is a genuine privilege."

The Member's Choice event will be held Saturday, August 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.