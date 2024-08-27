American Red Cross West Texas Chapter honors 6 lifesaving award recipients at City Hall

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Six individuals were recognized by the American Red Cross West Texas Chapter for their heroic actions. This happened at a City Council meeting on Tuesday, August 27, at 9:00 AM at City Hall, 300 N. Campbell St., El Paso, TX 79901.

The honorees are Victor Ibarra, Edward Mendoza, Rodrigo Recio, Dominic Urquidi, Michael Salado, and Alondra Barrios. They were awarded the American Red Cross Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders and the Instructor Award.

“The Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders and the Instructor Award are dedicated to individuals who demonstrate remarkable courage during emergency situations. These individuals epitomize the Red Cross mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering in times of crisis. They deserve recognition for their unwavering commitment to helping others in distress,” said Anna Apodaca.

The American Red Cross says that on May 7, 2024, Lifeguard Edward Mendoza initiated an Emergency Action Plan (EAP) after Cynthia Powers, struggled to breathe. The six recognized collaborated to save Ms. Powers. The team says they continued CPR until paramedics arrived and restored Ms. Powers' pulse. Sadly, she passed away the following morning at the hospital.

The American Red Cross West Texas Chapter says the Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders is the highest award given by the Red Cross to individuals or group of individuals who save or sustain a life using skills learned in a Red Cross Training Services course.