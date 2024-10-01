Skip to Content
El Paso

El Pasoan sentenced to 15 years for selling fentanyl-laced pills that killed a person

By
New
Published 3:57 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A federal court just sentenced 21-year-old El Pasoan Adrian David Perez Jr. to 15 years in prison for selling counterfeit M-30 pills laced with fentanyl.

Court officials say the person who bought the pills took them and died the next day of acute fentanyl toxicity. The sale happened on October 31, 2021, officials say.

"In addition to imprisonment, U.S. District Judge Leon Schydlower sentenced Perez to three years of supervised release and ordered him to pay $3,800 in restitution," a spokesperson for the office of U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas stated.

