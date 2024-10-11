Walmart shooter’s defense team files new motions, accuses state of violating right to counsel

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The defense team for Patrick Crusius, the federally-convicted Walmart shooter, just filed two new motions in the state's case against Crusius.

ABC-7 obtained the newly-filed motions today.

The first document is a notice to the court of "unique" violations by the state of Crusius' right to counsel and a motion for "appropriate" sanctions.

The second document is a motion for the court to appoint a special master of discovery compliance. That document also alleged "continued" misconduct by the state.

Just before Crusius' most recent court appearance in September, his defense team file to dismiss the case, citing a number of allegations against the prosecution.

Crusius' next hearing is scheduled for October 31. The judge is expected to hear the defense's motion to dismiss.

The judge set a trial date for January 2026 late last month.

Crusius is accused of killing 23 people in a mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart on August 3, 2019.