El Paso County approves new parental leave policy for employees

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Commissioners just approved a new parental leave policy for the county's employees. The county says its wants to provide employees with a supportive environment.

“I am so proud of our county administrators who found a way to get us there, and happy for members of our county family,” said El Paso County Commissioner David Stout. “I started this conversation because it’s important to have an environment in which our employees can thrive and make a career of public service. This allows us to be competitive in recruiting and retaining talent, and ultimately, doing a better job of serving the public.”

In addition to the new parental leave policy, the county also offers retirement plans, medical coverage, wellness programs, and other forms of paid leave.

"These benefits play a crucial role in attracting and retaining top talent, enhancing employee productivity and engagement, and improving overall well-being," a spokesperson for Stout said Monday.

The policy provides employees with 160 hours of paid leave to eligible regular full-time employees and an FMLA unpaid job-protected 12-week leave period.