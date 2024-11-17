Christmas is coming to the Lincoln Barrio a little early

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Today residents gathered at Lincoln Park, bearing gifts for sick children who won't be home for the holidays.

While residents dropped off toys they were able to see and car show, enjoy music, food trucks and vendors. Jose Cardoza, President of Barrio Lincoln Park Association, says every person who entered their vehicle in the car show paid $25 or donated a toy of equal value.

Cardoza said today they collected about 800 toys, that will be dropped off to hospitals this week. This is the first time the Barrio has hosted a Christmas toy drive but Cardoza says they plan to make it an annual tradition.

If you would like to donate Cardoza can be reached at 915-474-9818.