Skip to Content
El Paso

Christmas is coming to the Lincoln Barrio a little early

KVIA
By
New
Published 9:55 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Today residents gathered at Lincoln Park, bearing gifts for sick children who won't be home for the holidays.

While residents dropped off toys they were able to see and car show, enjoy music, food trucks and vendors. Jose Cardoza, President of Barrio Lincoln Park Association, says every person who entered their vehicle in the car show paid $25 or donated a toy of equal value.

Cardoza said today they collected about 800 toys, that will be dropped off to hospitals this week. This is the first time the Barrio has hosted a Christmas toy drive but Cardoza says they plan to make it an annual tradition.

If you would like to donate Cardoza can be reached at 915-474-9818.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyaun Marshburn

Tyaun Marshburn is a multimedia journalist

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content