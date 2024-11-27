City of El Paso department head leaves post

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A department head and one-time finalist for the city manager position has now left the City of El Paso.

A spokesperson confirmed to ABC-7, Nicole Ferrini is no longer a city employee, and, other city staff will be taking over her duties as director of the Community and Human Development Department, and overseeing the climate and sustainability team.

In response to further questions, including if Ferrini resigned or was terminated, a spokesperson told ABC-7 "as a matter of policy, the City of El Paso does not comment on personnel matters."

The city will soon be opening recruitment for a permanent replacement for the director position.