El Paso opens warming shelters in city libraries, recreation centers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With Winter setting in, the City of El Paso is opening warming shelters around town for residents who need a safe and warm place to stay during the day. The warming shelters will be located in libraries and recreation centers across El Paso, and open free of charge.

The following library branches are open as warming centers:

Armijo Library at 620 E. 7th

Clardy Fox at 5515 Robert Alva

Dorris Van Doren at 551 Redd

Esperanza Moreno at 122480 Pebble HIlls

Irving Schwartz at 1865 Dean Martin

Cielo Vista at 1300 Hawkins

Judge Marquez at 610 N. Yarbrough

Memorial Park at 3200 Copper

Richard Burges at 9600 Dyer Ste. C

Sergio Troncoso at 9321 Alameda

Westside at 125 Belvidere

These locations will be open on Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and until 2 p.m. on Tuesdays until the end of the year. After the holidays, they will resume regular hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 6 p.m. on Fridays.

The following recreation centers are open as warming centers.

Valle Bajo at 7380 Alameda

Marty Robbins at 11600 Vista Del Sol

Galatzan at 650 Wallenberg

Nations Tobin at 8831 Railroad

These locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, and until 2 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

All warming centers are closed Christmas Day and New Years Day.

For more information, visit ElPasoReady.org.