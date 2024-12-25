El Paso opens warming shelters in city libraries, recreation centers
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With Winter setting in, the City of El Paso is opening warming shelters around town for residents who need a safe and warm place to stay during the day. The warming shelters will be located in libraries and recreation centers across El Paso, and open free of charge.
The following library branches are open as warming centers:
- Armijo Library at 620 E. 7th
- Clardy Fox at 5515 Robert Alva
- Dorris Van Doren at 551 Redd
- Esperanza Moreno at 122480 Pebble HIlls
- Irving Schwartz at 1865 Dean Martin
- Cielo Vista at 1300 Hawkins
- Judge Marquez at 610 N. Yarbrough
- Memorial Park at 3200 Copper
- Richard Burges at 9600 Dyer Ste. C
- Sergio Troncoso at 9321 Alameda
- Westside at 125 Belvidere
These locations will be open on Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and until 2 p.m. on Tuesdays until the end of the year. After the holidays, they will resume regular hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 6 p.m. on Fridays.
The following recreation centers are open as warming centers.
- Valle Bajo at 7380 Alameda
- Marty Robbins at 11600 Vista Del Sol
- Galatzan at 650 Wallenberg
- Nations Tobin at 8831 Railroad
These locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, and until 2 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
All warming centers are closed Christmas Day and New Years Day.
For more information, visit ElPasoReady.org.