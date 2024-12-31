New Sheriff In Town: Oscar Ugarte sworn into office in midnight ceremony

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Newly-elected El Paso County Sheriff Oscar Ugarte is being sworn in at midnight.

Ugarte is replacing Richard Wiles, who retired this year.

The new sheriff is a former El Paso County constable.

In addition to being sworn in, Sheriff Ugarte will also oversee the swearing-in of his command staff, deputies, and detention officers , who are available to take part in tonight's ceremony.

It's all going down at the El Paso County Sheriff's Headquarters in east El Paso.

Doors open at 11 PM and the public is invited.