City of El Paso appoints four new Deputy City Managers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso is appointing four new Deputy City Managers.

"These accomplished leaders, all lifelong El Pasoans who have grown their careers within the organization, join Deputy City Managers Robert Cortinas, Mario D’Agostino, and Ellen Smyth, forming a robust and dynamic executive team dedicated to advancing the City’s strategic goals and delivering exceptional service to the community," a city spokesperson stated today.

The new appointees are Richard Bristol, K. Nicole Cote, Araceli Guerra, and Yvette Hernandez.

“The role of Deputy City Manager is critical to ensuring the effective and efficient operation of our departments and enhancing service delivery for the residents of El Paso,” said City Manager Dionne Mack. “With their diverse expertise, unwavering commitment to excellence, and deep ties to the community, this talented team will strengthen our ability to achieve our strategic goals and shape the future of El Paso.”

The city says that Bristol is a Navy veteran with nearly 30 years of infrastructure management experience. Cote has 20 years of service in fiscal management, strategic sourcing, and process improvement. Guerra has helped drive operational efficiency and technological advancements across the city. Hernandez is a licensed professional engineer who has previously managed nearly $1 billion in capital improvement projects.

"All four of these Deputy City Managers have spent their professional careers advancing through the ranks of the City organization, earning their appointments through years of dedication, leadership, and service to the residents of El Paso," the city spokesperson explained.