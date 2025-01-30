Skip to Content
El Paso’s Edward Greer, retired Army major general, dies at 100

Edward Greer has lived in Northeast El Paso since retiring from the Army in 1976.
Corrie Boudreaux/El Paso Matters
Edward Greer has lived in Northeast El Paso since retiring from the Army in 1976.
January 29, 2025

Edward Greer, who enlisted in the segregated Army during World War II and rose to become one of the service’s first Black generals, died Wednesday in El Paso, his Kappa Alpha Phi fraternity announced. Born and raised in West Virginia, he was a few weeks shy of his 101st birthday.

He served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

Read our profile of retired Maj. Gen. Edward Greer, written ahead of his 100th birthday. 

Greer moved to El Paso with his wife, Jewell, after retiring from the Army as a major general in 1976. She preceded him in death in 2021.

He was active in real estate and civic affairs during his time in El Paso. His friends and family hosted a 100th birthday party for him in March 2024. He is to be inducted into the inaugural class of the El Paso Black Hall of Fame on March 1.

Greer is survived by his son Dr. Michael Edward Greer; his son-in-law Steve Bryant; and his grandchildren Lisa Gail Cobb, Alissa Renee Maru, Vaun Michael Greer and Tia Monet Greer; along with six great-grandchildren, Melia, Morgan, Maya (Cobb), Zinzi (Maru), Clarke and Jude Greer. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Jewell Means Greer; his daughter, Gail Sharon Lyle; and son Kenneth Wayne Greer.  

No funeral arrangements have been announced, but services are planned for El Paso and Washington, D.C.

