Ysleta ISD trustees approve year extension for superintendent, who proposed benefits cut for himself

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Ysleta ISD Board of Trustees approved a one-year extension for Superintendent Dr. Xavier De La Torre. A district spokesperson calls the decision "a reflection of the board’s continued confidence in his leadership and ongoing commitment to improving the educational experience for all of its students."

Dr. De La Torre proposed a reduction to his own benefits as part of the contract extension. He says he made the decision to align with the district's financial priorities. Trustees approved cutting De La Torre's benefits package

“I am honored by the trust the Board has placed in me, and I look forward to continuing our work to ensure the success of every student in Ysleta ISD,” said Dr. De La Torre. “This is a challenging time for school districts, and I believe it's important for all of us to work together in finding ways to better serve our students and community while being fiscally responsible.”

Ysleta ISD says that under De La Torre's leadership, the district has earned state and national accolades, including a 2025 District of Distinction honor and an "A" rating in 2022.

"Dr. De La Torre's 11-year tenure is second only to Dr. J.M. Hanks, the district's first superintendent, who served for 51 years from 1929 to 1980," the district superintendent said.