Lowest-paying jobs in El Paso

The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.

Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.

Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in El Paso, TX, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

#50. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $25,230

– #335 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,960

– Employment: 111,480

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)

— Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)



#49. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $25,220

– #301 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,850

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– Employment: 1,187,270

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)



#48. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $25,210

– #359 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 930

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,520

– Employment: 392,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,400)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($47,000)



#47. Farmworkers, farm, ranch, and aquacultural animals

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $25,100

– #119 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,150

– Employment: 34,140

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,780)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,120)

— Provo-Orem, UT ($41,660)



#46. Telemarketers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $25,080

– #108 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,480

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,670

– Employment: 115,130

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($63,030)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($49,120)

— New Haven, CT ($48,680)

#45. Switchboard operators, including answering service

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $25,000

– #204 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,590

– Employment: 48,190

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($51,610)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($51,250)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,440)



#44. Animal caretakers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $24,950

– #302 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,520

– Employment: 225,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)

— Salinas, CA ($37,420)



#42 (tie). Animal trainers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $24,920

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,230

– Employment: 15,840

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($67,060)

— Ocala, FL ($55,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($50,660)



#42 (tie). Orderlies

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $24,920

– #106 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,440

– Employment: 45,160

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,370)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,740)



#41. Woodworking machine setters, operators, and tenders, except sawing

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $24,780

– #187 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,560

– Employment: 67,210

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,050)

— Rochester, MN ($47,190)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($47,060)

#40. Butchers and meat cutters

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $24,640

– #364 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,670

– Employment: 145,930

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($50,570)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($50,510)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($48,490)



#39. Cooks, restaurant

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $24,620

– #378 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,630

– Employment: 1,193,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($43,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,380)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,690)



#38. Office machine operators, except computer

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $24,520

– #122 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $37,110

– Employment: 32,920

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($51,190)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($50,810)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,110)



#37. School bus monitors

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $24,440

– #99 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,220

– Employment: 55,310

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($49,850)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($48,610)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,750)



#36. Physical therapist aides

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $24,420

– #156 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,370

– Employment: 42,390

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($45,060)

— Jackson, MS ($42,210)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,510)

#35. Bartenders

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $24,260

– #295 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,160

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,340

– Employment: 485,330

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)



#34. Psychiatric aides

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $24,190

– #75 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,640

– Employment: 39,140

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($54,830)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($54,000)

— Utica-Rome, NY ($51,960)



#33. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $24,140

– #273 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,780

– Employment: 98,970

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ames, IA ($44,000)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,920)



#32. Pharmacy aides

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $23,980

– #150 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,560

– Employment: 43,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($59,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($57,630)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($56,450)



#31. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $23,890

– #341 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,570

– Employment: 175,660

– Entry level education requirements: not available

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,740)

— Napa, CA ($42,730)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,000)

#30. Machine feeders and offbearers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $23,730

– #137 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,660

– Employment: 60,880

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cedar Rapids, IA ($60,610)

— Lincoln, NE ($48,580)

— Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN ($47,560)



#29. Bakers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $23,720

– #339 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,300

– Employment: 181,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,850)

— Chattanooga, TN-GA ($41,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,160)



#28. Library assistants, clerical

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $23,560

– #236 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,490

– Employment: 78,470

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($52,500)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($49,030)



#27. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $23,550

– #376 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,650

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,860

– Employment: 2,036,680

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,030)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,240)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($41,150)



#26. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $23,300

– #382 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 970

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,550

– Employment: 351,960

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)

#25. Medical transcriptionists

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $23,110

– #175 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,220

– Employment: 55,830

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($51,700)

— New Haven, CT ($49,600)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($49,400)



#24. Food preparation workers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $22,090

– #371 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,280

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,810

– Employment: 783,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)



#23. Substitute teachers, short-term

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $21,820

– #287 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,640

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,410

– Employment: 374,620

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)

— Appleton, WI ($63,310)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)



#22. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $21,790

– #366 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,130

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,580

– Employment: 723,430

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)



#21. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $21,750

– #193 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,320

– Employment: 114,320

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($43,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,930)

#19 (tie). Waiters and waitresses

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $21,650

– #327 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,210

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,010

– Employment: 1,804,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)

— Ithaca, NY ($44,970)



#19 (tie). Crossing guards and flaggers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $21,650

– #180 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,670

– Employment: 82,690

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,540)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($55,860)

— Bellingham, WA ($54,870)



#18. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $21,570

– #343 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,040

– Employment: 220,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)



#17. Packers and packagers, hand

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $21,480

– #361 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,950

– Employment: 585,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)

— Rome, GA ($38,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)



#16. Teaching assistants, postsecondary

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $21,200

– #113 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,170

– Employment: 121,290

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($59,560)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($59,380)

— Reno, NV ($57,420)

#15. Cooks, fast food

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $21,110

– #266 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 870

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,490

– Employment: 768,130

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)



#14. Cashiers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $21,100

– #380 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,520

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,780

– Employment: 3,335,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)



#13. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $20,950

– #353 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,830

– Employment: 157,400

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)



#12. Tutors

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $20,940

– #252 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,780

– Employment: 147,100

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Pittsfield, MA ($82,910)

— Santa Fe, NM ($68,440)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($60,110)



#11. Dishwashers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $20,680

– #372 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 720

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,350

– Employment: 377,040

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)

#10. Parking attendants

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $20,640

– #172 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,210

– Employment: 91,160

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,920)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,670)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,420)



#9. Sewing machine operators

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $20,010

– #237 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 680

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,880

– Employment: 116,220

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Appleton, WI ($43,060)

— Glens Falls, NY ($42,270)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($40,660)



#8. Childcare workers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $19,910

– #376 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 900

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,680

– Employment: 438,520

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)

— Napa, CA ($36,850)



#7. Cooks, short order

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $19,820

– #243 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,110

– Employment: 124,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,060)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,940)



#6. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $19,810

– #102 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,110

– Employment: 26,910

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,040)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($37,370)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($36,530)

#5. Food cooking machine operators and tenders

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $19,760

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,430

– Employment: 26,710

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madison, WI ($44,500)

— Wausau, WI ($44,290)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($43,260)



#4. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $19,560

– #345 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 940

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,000

– Employment: 324,690

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)

— Madera, CA ($36,490)



#3. Fast food and counter workers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $19,460

– #375 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,110

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,060

– Employment: 3,095,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)



#2. Amusement and recreation attendants

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $19,430

– #332 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,110

– Employment: 262,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)

— Anchorage, AK ($36,020)



#1. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $19,390

– #362 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 800

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,690

– Employment: 336,970

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)

— Ithaca, NY ($38,170)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)

