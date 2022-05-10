Lowest-paying jobs in El Paso
Picsfive // Shutterstock
Lowest-paying jobs in El Paso
The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.
The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.
Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.
Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in El Paso, TX, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
You may also like: Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in El Paso
Canva
#50. Automotive and watercraft service attendants
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $25,230
– #335 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 270
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,960
– Employment: 111,480
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)
— Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)
Paul.J.West // Shutterstock
#49. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $25,220
– #301 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,850
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,760
– Employment: 1,187,270
– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)
Canva
#48. Cooks, institution and cafeteria
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $25,210
– #359 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 930
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,520
– Employment: 392,860
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,400)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($47,000)
Canva
#47. Farmworkers, farm, ranch, and aquacultural animals
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $25,100
– #119 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,150
– Employment: 34,140
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,780)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,120)
— Provo-Orem, UT ($41,660)
Atstock Productions // Shutterstock
#46. Telemarketers
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $25,080
– #108 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,480
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,670
– Employment: 115,130
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($63,030)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($49,120)
— New Haven, CT ($48,680)
You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in El Paso metro area
ESB Basic // Shutterstock
#45. Switchboard operators, including answering service
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $25,000
– #204 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $34,590
– Employment: 48,190
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($51,610)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($51,250)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,440)
Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#44. Animal caretakers
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $24,950
– #302 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 450
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,520
– Employment: 225,680
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)
— Salinas, CA ($37,420)
Terry Moon Cronk // DoD
#42 (tie). Animal trainers
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $24,920
– #82 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $38,230
– Employment: 15,840
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($67,060)
— Ocala, FL ($55,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($50,660)
Canva
#42 (tie). Orderlies
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $24,920
– #106 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $33,440
– Employment: 45,160
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,820)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,370)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,740)
Dolly442 // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Woodworking machine setters, operators, and tenders, except sawing
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $24,780
– #187 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $35,560
– Employment: 67,210
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,050)
— Rochester, MN ($47,190)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($47,060)
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in El Paso metro area
Canva
#40. Butchers and meat cutters
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $24,640
– #364 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $35,670
– Employment: 145,930
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($50,570)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($50,510)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($48,490)
Jorge Royan // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Cooks, restaurant
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $24,620
– #378 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,630
– Employment: 1,193,860
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($43,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,380)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,690)
Chaay_Tee // Shutterstock
#38. Office machine operators, except computer
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $24,520
– #122 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $37,110
– Employment: 32,920
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($51,190)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($50,810)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,110)
Richard Thornton // Shutterstock
#37. School bus monitors
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $24,440
– #99 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 320
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,220
– Employment: 55,310
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($49,850)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($48,610)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,750)
Canva
#36. Physical therapist aides
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $24,420
– #156 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,370
– Employment: 42,390
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Rosa, CA ($45,060)
— Jackson, MS ($42,210)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,510)
You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in El Paso, according to Tripadvisor
Crew // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Bartenders
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $24,260
– #295 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,160
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,340
– Employment: 485,330
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)
Pixabay
#34. Psychiatric aides
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $24,190
– #75 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $34,640
– Employment: 39,140
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($54,830)
— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($54,000)
— Utica-Rome, NY ($51,960)
Canva
#33. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $24,140
– #273 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,780
– Employment: 98,970
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ames, IA ($44,000)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,680)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,920)
Canva
#32. Pharmacy aides
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $23,980
– #150 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $34,560
– Employment: 43,560
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($59,160)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($57,630)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($56,450)
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#31. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $23,890
– #341 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,570
– Employment: 175,660
– Entry level education requirements: not available
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,740)
— Napa, CA ($42,730)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,000)
You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in El Paso, according to Tripadvisor
Canva
#30. Machine feeders and offbearers
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $23,730
– #137 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $36,660
– Employment: 60,880
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Cedar Rapids, IA ($60,610)
— Lincoln, NE ($48,580)
— Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN ($47,560)
Canva
#29. Bakers
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $23,720
– #339 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 520
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,300
– Employment: 181,800
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,850)
— Chattanooga, TN-GA ($41,660)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,160)
PxHere
#28. Library assistants, clerical
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $23,560
– #236 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,490
– Employment: 78,470
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,770)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($52,500)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($49,030)
Unsplash
#27. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $23,550
– #376 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,650
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,860
– Employment: 2,036,680
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,030)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,240)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($41,150)
Nejron Photo // Shutterstock
#26. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $23,300
– #382 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 970
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,550
– Employment: 351,960
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)
You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to El Paso
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#25. Medical transcriptionists
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $23,110
– #175 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $34,220
– Employment: 55,830
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($51,700)
— New Haven, CT ($49,600)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($49,400)
Canva
#24. Food preparation workers
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $22,090
– #371 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,280
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,810
– Employment: 783,350
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)
Education Images // Getty Images
#23. Substitute teachers, short-term
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $21,820
– #287 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,640
National
– Annual mean salary: $38,410
– Employment: 374,620
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)
— Appleton, WI ($63,310)
— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#22. Maids and housekeeping cleaners
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $21,790
– #366 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,130
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,580
– Employment: 723,430
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)
Pixabay
#21. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $21,750
– #193 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,320
– Employment: 114,320
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($43,930)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,930)
You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in El Paso, according to Tripadvisor
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#19 (tie). Waiters and waitresses
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $21,650
– #327 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,210
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,010
– Employment: 1,804,030
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)
— Ithaca, NY ($44,970)
Canva
#19 (tie). Crossing guards and flaggers
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $21,650
– #180 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 420
National
– Annual mean salary: $35,670
– Employment: 82,690
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,540)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($55,860)
— Bellingham, WA ($54,870)
Gabriel Georgescu // Shutterstock
#18. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $21,570
– #343 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 400
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,040
– Employment: 220,380
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)
viviandnguyen_ // Flickr
#17. Packers and packagers, hand
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $21,480
– #361 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 610
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,950
– Employment: 585,270
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)
— Rome, GA ($38,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)
Pixabay
#16. Teaching assistants, postsecondary
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $21,200
– #113 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $41,170
– Employment: 121,290
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($59,560)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($59,380)
— Reno, NV ($57,420)
You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in El Paso, according to Tripadvisor
Daniel Lee // Flickr
#15. Cooks, fast food
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $21,110
– #266 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 870
National
– Annual mean salary: $25,490
– Employment: 768,130
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)
Dean Drobot // Shutterstock
#14. Cashiers
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $21,100
– #380 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,520
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,780
– Employment: 3,335,170
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)
Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock
#13. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $20,950
– #353 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 270
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,830
– Employment: 157,400
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#12. Tutors
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $20,940
– #252 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 480
National
– Annual mean salary: $41,780
– Employment: 147,100
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Pittsfield, MA ($82,910)
— Santa Fe, NM ($68,440)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($60,110)
Ryan Everton // Unsplash
#11. Dishwashers
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $20,680
– #372 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 720
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,350
– Employment: 377,040
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)
You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in El Paso, according to Tripadvisor
Martin Smith // Shutterstock
#10. Parking attendants
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $20,640
– #172 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,210
– Employment: 91,160
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,920)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,670)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,420)
UfaBizPhoto // Shutterstock
#9. Sewing machine operators
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $20,010
– #237 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 680
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,880
– Employment: 116,220
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Appleton, WI ($43,060)
— Glens Falls, NY ($42,270)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($40,660)
Krakenimages.com // Shutterstock
#8. Childcare workers
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $19,910
– #376 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 900
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,680
– Employment: 438,520
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)
— Napa, CA ($36,850)
Jason Person // Shutterstock
#7. Cooks, short order
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $19,820
– #243 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,110
– Employment: 124,800
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,670)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,060)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,940)
Canva
#6. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $19,810
– #102 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,110
– Employment: 26,910
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,040)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($37,370)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($36,530)
You may also like: Where people in El Paso are moving to most
Picsfive // Shutterstock
#5. Food cooking machine operators and tenders
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $19,760
– #86 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $35,430
– Employment: 26,710
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Madison, WI ($44,500)
— Wausau, WI ($44,290)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($43,260)
Dragon Images // Shutterstock
#4. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $19,560
– #345 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 940
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,000
– Employment: 324,690
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)
— Madera, CA ($36,490)
Pxhere
#3. Fast food and counter workers
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $19,460
– #375 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 11,110
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,060
– Employment: 3,095,120
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)
Unsplash
#2. Amusement and recreation attendants
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $19,430
– #332 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 470
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,110
– Employment: 262,170
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)
— Anchorage, AK ($36,020)
aboutsung // Shutterstock
#1. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $19,390
– #362 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 800
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,690
– Employment: 336,970
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)
— Ithaca, NY ($38,170)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)
You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in El Paso metro area
Comments