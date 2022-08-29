

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in El Paso

Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.

Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher salary is about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. Despite this, many of these jobs are rewarding in more ways than one. In other words, education can be very lucrative—particularly within specialty fields.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying education jobs in El Paso, TX using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Keep reading to discover the highest and lowest paying education jobs in your city.

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in El Paso that require a graduate degree



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#35. Tutors

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $20,940

– #340 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,780

– Employment: 147,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Pittsfield, MA ($82,910)

— Santa Fe, NM ($68,440)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($60,110)



Pixabay

#34. Teaching assistants, postsecondary

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $21,200

– #147 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,170

– Employment: 121,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Arecibo, PR ($62,080)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($59,560)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($59,380)



Education Images // Getty Images

#33. Substitute teachers, short-term

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $21,820

– #395 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,640

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,410

– Employment: 374,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)

— Appleton, WI ($63,310)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)



Paul.J.West // Shutterstock

#32. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $25,220

– #390 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,850

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– Employment: 1,187,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)



Unsplash

#31. Library technicians

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $30,190

– #291 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $39,070

– Employment: 73,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($61,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,950)

— Napa, CA ($57,890)

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to El Paso



Brian S. Hagberg // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Self-enrichment teachers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $33,090

– #407 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,230

– Employment: 216,910

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,350)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($66,650)

— Utica-Rome, NY ($63,470)



Irina.stelea // Wikimedia Commons

#29. History teachers, postsecondary

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $36,200

– #98 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,460

– Employment: 18,590

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($148,420)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($129,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,560)



COD Newsroom // Flickr

#28. English language and literature teachers, postsecondary

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $36,860

– #204 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,680

– Employment: 58,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($162,660)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,980)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($132,320)



CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images

#27. Preschool teachers, except special education

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $38,000

– #123 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 930

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,460

– Employment: 391,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#26. Political science teachers, postsecondary

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $38,980

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,980

– Employment: 14,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($155,350)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($150,290)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($140,340)

You may also like: Dogs available for adoption in El Paso



University of the Fraser Valley // flickr

#25. Philosophy and religion teachers, postsecondary

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $39,670

– #91 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,260

– Employment: 20,850

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,190)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($127,730)



Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#24. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $39,770

– #191 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $87,980

– Employment: 44,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($157,340)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($149,220)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($138,090)



Simon Fraser Universtiy // flickr

#23. Communications teachers, postsecondary

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $39,980

– #108 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,580

– Employment: 27,330

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,400)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($127,260)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,320)



Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#22. Art, drama, and music teachers, postsecondary

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $41,060

– #195 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,240

– Employment: 94,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($180,910)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($160,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($151,060)



Fae // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Psychology teachers, postsecondary

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $42,240

– #149 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,390

– Employment: 36,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($141,130)

— Iowa City, IA ($131,770)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($117,020)

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in El Paso metro area



industryviews // Shutterstock

#20. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $43,340

– #327 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,130

– Employment: 105,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($116,850)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($97,110)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,200)



Lucky Business // Shutterstock

#19. Chemistry teachers, postsecondary

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $49,700

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,060

– Employment: 20,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($140,550)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($136,870)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($135,160)



Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#18. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $50,860

– #178 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,710

– Employment: 47,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($181,560)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($166,470)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,140)



Fabrice Florin // flickr

#17. Education teachers, postsecondary

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $50,980

– #167 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,990

– Employment: 58,780

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($119,140)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($112,130)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($110,160)



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#16. Adult basic education, adult secondary education, and english as a second language instructors

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $54,720

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,650

– Employment: 38,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($96,640)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,740)

You may also like: Where people in El Paso are moving to most



Lopolo // Shutterstock

#15. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $56,070

– #277 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,730

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,880

– Employment: 592,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($109,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280)

— Yuba City, CA ($94,480)



The Boston Globe // Getty Images

#14. Elementary school teachers, except special education

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $56,110

– #294 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,730

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,080

– Employment: 1,329,280

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430)

— Salinas, CA ($91,280)



Canva

#13. Special education teachers, middle school

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $56,150

– #192 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,860

– Employment: 79,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,940)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($94,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($94,140)



DGLimages // Shutterstock

#12. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $56,610

– #244 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 590

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,090

– Employment: 187,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($102,210)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,730)

— Chico, CA ($88,430)



Photographee.eu // Shutterstock

#11. Special education teachers, secondary school

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $56,700

– #253 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,100

– Employment: 145,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in El Paso, according to Tripadvisor



B Brown // Shutterstock

#10. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $57,230

– #303 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,120

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,530

– Employment: 1,020,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)



Iam_Anupong // Shutterstock

#9. Kindergarten teachers, except special education

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $57,940

– #166 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,490

– Employment: 120,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($95,420)

— Kingston, NY ($92,160)

— Salinas, CA ($90,490)



Martynova Anna // Shutterstock

#8. Career/technical education teachers, middle school

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $58,540

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,410

– Employment: 11,840

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($139,720)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,750)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,790)



GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#7. Librarians and media collections specialists

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $59,860

– #159 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,180

– Employment: 127,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,990)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($89,220)



industryviews // Shutterstock

#6. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $62,180

– #144 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,960

– Employment: 84,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,160)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,490)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($115,060)

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in El Paso, according to Tripadvisor



Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#5. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $62,390

– #135 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,610

– Employment: 37,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($152,280)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($145,360)

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($144,170)



Suzannekweiss // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $62,450

– #197 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,040

– Employment: 68,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($146,700)

— Charlottesville, VA ($109,450)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($109,310)



Simon Fraser Universtiy // flickr

#3. Instructional coordinators

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $64,550

– #258 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 650

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,560

– Employment: 184,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salem, OR ($93,890)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($93,760)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,430)



Matej Kastelic // Shutterstock

#2. Business teachers, postsecondary

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $66,030

– #207 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,720

– Employment: 79,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($175,640)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($175,080)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($154,600)



Canva

#1. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $127,550

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 990

National

– Annual mean salary: $133,310

– Employment: 191,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)

— Jackson, MS ($202,690)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in El Paso, according to Tripadvisor