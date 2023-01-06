

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Highest-paying management jobs in El Paso

Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated.

Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep them separate, according to Gallup polling. The lion’s share want more flexibility in where they perform their work—at a time when businesses may have to buckle in for tougher economic conditions in the year ahead.

Whether overseeing a sales team or leading a commercial building project, these are the challenges that get management professionals out of bed in the morning.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying management jobs in El Paso, TX metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “management occupations” were included.

Paolo Bona // Shutterstock

#26. Food service managers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $50,670

– #450 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,970

– Employment: 210,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)



Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock

#25. Property, real estate, and community association managers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $58,290

– #246 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,030

– Employment: 234,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)



Canva

#24. Education and childcare administrators, preschool and daycare

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $58,770

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,800

– Employment: 56,430

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($74,390)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($73,080)

— Napa, CA ($70,330)



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#23. Lodging managers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $60,730

– #126 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,770

– Employment: 35,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)



Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

#22. Social and community service managers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– #298 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,790

– Employment: 156,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,530)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,240)

— Charlottesville, VA ($98,200)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#21. Fundraising managers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $76,770

– #106 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,400

– Employment: 23,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($175,610)

— Syracuse, NY ($155,700)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,980)



rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#20. Training and development managers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $80,130

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,800

– Employment: 35,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)



USACE NY // Flickr

#19. Construction managers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $80,960

– #463 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 590

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)



Pixabay

#18. General and operations managers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $83,710

– #456 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,930

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)



Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $83,750

– #352 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,580

– Employment: 144,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

Quality Stock Arts // Shutterstock

#16. Facilities managers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $85,590

– #298 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,970

– Employment: 101,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)

— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)



David Bibo // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $85,890

– #337 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 820

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,650

– Employment: 274,710

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)



creativemarc // Shutterstock

#14. Administrative services managers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $86,160

– #359 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,030

– Employment: 224,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)



Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#13. Education administrators, postsecondary

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $97,500

– #166 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,260

– Employment: 155,990

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)

— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)



rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#12. Purchasing managers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $98,240

– #216 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,590

– Employment: 69,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#11. Marketing managers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $98,920

– #375 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)



NTNU // Flickr

#10. Natural sciences managers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $101,640

– #160 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,110

– Employment: 74,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)



Canva

#9. Sales managers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $102,170

– #444 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 750

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)



Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#8. Industrial production managers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $104,070

– #341 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)



Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#7. Human resources managers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $104,120

– #333 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#6. Public relations managers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $105,200

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $138,000

– Employment: 59,850

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)

— Boulder, CO ($174,250)



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#5. Medical and health services managers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $109,330

– #228 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 980

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)



Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Computer and information systems managers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $117,850

– #359 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)



Canva

#3. Financial managers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $122,940

– #280 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)



Pixabay

#2. Architectural and engineering managers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $139,170

– #202 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#1. Chief executives

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $248,250

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)