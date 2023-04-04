El Paso 7-day weather forecast
Stacker created the forecast for El Paso, Texas using data from OpenWeather. This week’s high is 89 °F on Monday, while the low is 41 °F on Wednesday. There are expected to be 6 sunny days and precipitation on 0 days this week.
NWS El Paso (Southern New Mexico and extreme Western Texas) has issued a child abduction emergency until Tuesday at 01:30 PM and a red flag warning until Wednesday at 09:00 PM.
Tuesday, April 4
– High of 70 °F, low of 47 °F (12% humidity)
– Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
– Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (10 UV index)
– Near gale (34 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:50 AM, sunset at 7:26 PM
Wednesday, April 5
– High of 60 °F, low of 41 °F (10% humidity)
– Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
– Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (9 UV index)
– Fresh breeze (21 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:49 AM, sunset at 7:27 PM
– Full moon
Thursday, April 6
– High of 75 °F, low of 52 °F (9% humidity)
– Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
– Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (9 UV index)
– Strong breeze (25 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:48 AM, sunset at 7:28 PM
Friday, April 7
– High of 77 °F, low of 53 °F (42% humidity)
– Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
– Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (9 UV index)
– Fresh breeze (22 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:46 AM, sunset at 7:28 PM
Saturday, April 8
– High of 79 °F, low of 54 °F (39% humidity)
– Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
– Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (10 UV index)
– Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:45 AM, sunset at 7:29 PM
Sunday, April 9
– High of 83 °F, low of 64 °F (11% humidity)
– Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
– Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (10 UV index)
– Light breeze (5 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:44 AM, sunset at 7:30 PM
Monday, April 10
– High of 89 °F, low of 68 °F (16% humidity)
– Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
– Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (10 UV index)
– Light breeze (7 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:43 AM, sunset at 7:30 PM