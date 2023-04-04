

El Paso 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for El Paso, Texas using data from OpenWeather. This week’s high is 89 °F on Monday, while the low is 41 °F on Wednesday. There are expected to be 6 sunny days and precipitation on 0 days this week.

NWS El Paso (Southern New Mexico and extreme Western Texas) has issued a child abduction emergency until Tuesday at 01:30 PM and a red flag warning until Wednesday at 09:00 PM.

Tuesday, April 4

– High of 70 °F, low of 47 °F (12% humidity)

– Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

– Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (10 UV index)

– Near gale (34 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 6:50 AM, sunset at 7:26 PM



Wednesday, April 5

– High of 60 °F, low of 41 °F (10% humidity)

– Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

– Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (9 UV index)

– Fresh breeze (21 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 6:49 AM, sunset at 7:27 PM

– Full moon



Thursday, April 6

– High of 75 °F, low of 52 °F (9% humidity)

– Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

– Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (9 UV index)

– Strong breeze (25 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 6:48 AM, sunset at 7:28 PM



Friday, April 7

– High of 77 °F, low of 53 °F (42% humidity)

– Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

– Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (9 UV index)

– Fresh breeze (22 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 6:46 AM, sunset at 7:28 PM



Saturday, April 8

– High of 79 °F, low of 54 °F (39% humidity)

– Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

– Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (10 UV index)

– Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 6:45 AM, sunset at 7:29 PM



Sunday, April 9

– High of 83 °F, low of 64 °F (11% humidity)

– Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

– Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (10 UV index)

– Light breeze (5 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 6:44 AM, sunset at 7:30 PM



Monday, April 10

– High of 89 °F, low of 68 °F (16% humidity)

– Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

– Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (10 UV index)

– Light breeze (7 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 6:43 AM, sunset at 7:30 PM