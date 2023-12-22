

Best restaurants for 10 cuisines in El Paso

America is often described as a melting pot—a place where different cultures have come together over the centuries to form a new set of customs while maintaining the ones their ancestors have long held dear. For a lot of cultures, a major part of their identity is food.

Walk down any main street in the United States and you’re likely to see the cuisines of many countries that, despite being nowhere near each other on the globe, are sitting side by side. You could start in Egypt with some falafel, get a taste of Taiwan with a cup of bubble tea next door, pick up a side of fries at an old-fashioned American diner down the block, and finish it off with sopaipillas from the Mexican restaurant in town.

Of course, we all have our favorite dishes: a juicy cheeseburger from a local pub, a savory bowl of tempura udon at a beloved Japanese restaurant, or some chicken tikka masala from your nearby Indian spot. But maybe you’re looking to get out of your comfort zone a little, whether to try a different restaurant that has your favorite food or to taste a new type of cuisine entirely. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of the best restaurants for 10 cuisines in El Paso using data from Yelp. The cuisines included were based on research from Grand Canyon University on the most popular cuisines across U.S. cities.

Read on to find out if your favorite restaurant made the cut and to get inspired for your next dinner out.

Note: The images in this article depict each cuisine and do not necessarily reflect dishes served at each restaurant.



American: Thirty 5ive Tavern & Grill

– Rating: 4.5/5 (144 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 10420 Montwood Dr El Paso, TX 79935

– Categories: Steakhouses, American, Cocktail Bars

Chinese: Sun Garden Chinese Bistro

– Rating: 4.0/5 (186 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 6600 N Mesa St Ste 501 El Paso, TX 79912

– Categories: Chinese

Greek: Urban Gyros

– Rating: 4.0/5 (66 reviews)

– Address: 1550 N Zaragoza Rd Ste 202 El Paso, TX 79936

– Categories: Falafel, Greek, Wraps

Indian: India Hut

– Rating: 4.5/5 (149 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 4410 North Mesa St El Paso, TX 79902

– Categories: Indian, Halal

Italian: Buon Giorno Caffe

– Rating: 5.0/5 (129 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 4727 Hondo Pass Ave El Paso, TX 79924

– Categories: Italian

Japanese: Umami Ramen House #2

– Rating: 5.0/5 (8 reviews)

– Address: 5004 N Desert Blvd Ste D El Paso, TX 79912

– Categories: Ramen, Juice Bars & Smoothies, Noodles

Korean: Gom Ramen

– Rating: 4.5/5 (140 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1821 Hunter Dr El Paso, TX 79915

– Categories: Noodles, Ramen, Korean

Mexican: Frontera Churros, Coffee, & Beer

– Rating: 5.0/5 (93 reviews)

– Address: 501 South Campbell St Ste E1 El Paso, TX 79901

– Categories: Mexican, Breakfast & Brunch, Beer Bar

Thai: Wicked Pho

– Rating: 4.0/5 (227 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 12102 Montwood Dr Ste B El Paso, TX 79936

– Categories: Vietnamese, Thai, Asian Fusion

Vietnamese: Viet Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5/5 (314 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1700 N Zaragoza Rd Ste 107 & 108 El Paso, TX 79936

– Categories: Vietnamese

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 332 metros.