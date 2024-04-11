

Highest-ranked pizza restaurants in El Paso by diners

Pizza is one of those universal languages that Americans just get. Even if the styles are vastly different based on the region—like a thin wide slice from New York, a thick square cut with crispy edges from Detroit, or deep cheesy pie in a pan from Chicago—many can agree that the combination of chewy dough, tangy sauce, and gooey cheese is a true American classic.

The growing number of pizza joints is enough proof: more than 73,000 pizza restaurants were logged in the United States in 2023. Yet, with so many options to choose from, how is a pizza connoisseur supposed to know the best place to grab a slice?

There’s a lot of competition out there to become the best pizza place in town, especially with people who have a lot of opinions. The aesthetic is always important to consider; maybe customers prefer a classic greasy joint with checkered tablecloths and shakers of Parmesan and red pepper flakes to douse their slice, or perhaps something artisanal with wood-fired pies served with a thoughtfully curated wine menu. Then there’s the pizza itself. Is the restaurant using high-quality ingredients? Does the taste make you want to keep eating more and more?

It may seem like a lot of meticulous details, but given that Americans could eat up to 180 slices of pizza in a year, it only makes sense that all of these details are considered when choosing a go-to local spot. Thankfully, there’s enough data out there to steer customers in the right direction instead of having to do the research themselves.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-ranked pizza restaurants in El Paso using data from Yelp. Data is as of March 29, 2024. Businesses were selected using Yelp’s ranking system, which calculates an adjusted rating value that takes into account the number of ratings as well as the rating score itself. Only restaurants with at least 25 reviews were considered.

#30. The Union Drafthouse Canyons

– Rating: 3.5/5 (28 reviews)

– Address: 7470 Cimarron Plz Bldg 18 Ste 100 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: pizza, chicken wings, sports bars

#29. Speedy’s Pizza

– Rating: 3.5/5 (46 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1821 North Zaragoza Road El Paso, Texas

– Categories: pizza

#28. The Pizza Joint

– Rating: 3.5/5 (123 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 500 North Stanton St. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: pizza

#27. Ardovino’s Pizza

– Rating: 3.5/5 (58 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1879 North Zaragoza Road El Paso, Texas

– Categories: pizza, italian

#26. Pieology Pizzeria

– Rating: 3.6/5 (49 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1318 George Dieter Drive El Paso, Texas

– Categories: pizza, fast food

#25. Ardovino’s Pizza

– Rating: 3.6/5 (110 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 11100 Sean Haggerty Drive El Paso, Texas

– Categories: italian, pizza, sandwiches

#24. The Great American Pizza Factory

– Rating: 3.6/5 (33 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 2301 North Zaragoza Road Ste 111 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: pizza

#23. Casa Pizza Restaurant

– Rating: 3.7/5 (111 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1200 Chelsea St. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: italian, pizza, greek

#22. Luigi’s Homestyle Pizza No 3

– Rating: 3.7/5 (46 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 321 East Mills Ave. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: pizza

#21. The Pizza Joint

– Rating: 3.8/5 (166 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2900 North Mesa St. Ste F El Paso, Texas

– Categories: pizza

#20. Ardovino’s Pizza

– Rating: 3.8/5 (108 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 206 Cincinnati Ave. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: pizza, italian

#19. Coco.Miel

– Rating: 3.8/5 (157 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1515 Lee Trevino Drive El Paso, Texas

– Categories: american, pizza, sandwiches

#18. The Italian Kitchen

– Rating: 3.9/5 (123 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2923 Pershing Drive El Paso, Texas

– Categories: salad, italian, pizza

#17. Crazy Dave’s Pizza

– Rating: 3.9/5 (54 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1830 George Dieter Drive Ste 117 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: italian, pizza, chicken wings

#16. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 3.9/5 (386 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 8889 Gateway Blvd. West Ste 1200 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: pizza, desserts, beer, wine & spirits

#15. Rulis’ International Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0/5 (128 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 4176 North Mesa St. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: pizza, bars, new american

#14. 1/8 Pizza Pub

– Rating: 4.0/5 (108 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 830 North Piedras St. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: pizza, pubs

#13. Great American Pizza

– Rating: 4.0/5 (74 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1520 North Resler Drive Ste H El Paso, Texas

– Categories: pizza

#12. Pb’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.1/5 (35 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 9109 Dyer St. Ste M El Paso, Texas

– Categories: pizza, chicken wings, salad

#11. House of Pizza Downtown

– Rating: 4.1/5 (48 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 208 North Stanton St. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: pizza

#10. Westside Pizza Express

– Rating: 4.2/5 (71 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 7930 North Mesa St. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: pizza

#9. St Augustine Artisan+craft Beer

– Rating: 4.2/5 (117 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1831 North Zaragoza Road Ste 119 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: pizza, beer bar

#8. House of Pizza

– Rating: 4.2/5 (141 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2016 North Piedras St. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: pizza

#7. Pizza Pro’s

– Rating: 4.3/5 (47 reviews)

– Address: 10025 Dyer St. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: pizza

#6. Cafe Italia

– Rating: 4.3/5 (278 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 6705 North Mesa St. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: italian, pizza

#5. Humo Woodfire Oven Kitchen

– Rating: 4.3/5 (60 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2204 Joe Battle Blvd. Ste B-101 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: pizza, new american, beer, wine & spirits

#4. Marco’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.3/5 (49 reviews)

– Address: 7460 Cimarron Market El Paso, Texas

– Categories: pizza, desserts, salad

#3. The Shack Slice & Brew

– Rating: 4.3/5 (74 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 3021 McRae Blvd. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: pizza, brewpubs, chicken wings

#2. JV’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.6/5 (37 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 2000 North Lee Trevino Drive Ste A El Paso, Texas

– Categories: pizza

#1. Road Runner Pizza

– Rating: 4.6/5 (32 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 5300 Doniphan Drive Ste 24 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: pizza, chicken wings

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Kiersten Hickman, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 314 metros.